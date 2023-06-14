Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.40

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.14 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 37.95%.

Orion Oyj Increases Dividend

Orion Oyj Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Orion Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Orion Oyj’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

