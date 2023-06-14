ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 46,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 24,429 shares.The stock last traded at $88.95 and had previously closed at $88.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

ORIX Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of ORIX

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ORIX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

