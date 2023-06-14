Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the May 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Osisko Development Trading Up 0.5 %

Osisko Development stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. 34,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,036. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. Osisko Development has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $372.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.31.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Development will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Development

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Osisko Development in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Development by 500.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,001,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 3,334,834 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Development by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Osisko Development by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 223,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Development during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Development

(Get Rating)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

