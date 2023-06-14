Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCN opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

