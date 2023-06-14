Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCN opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $25.03.
About Oxford Lane Capital
