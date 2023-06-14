Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.41. 1,130,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,985,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $65,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

