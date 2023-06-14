Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 736,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.29. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

