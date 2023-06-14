PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Short Interest Down 25.1% in May

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the May 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,389,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock worth $1,724,079 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in PDC Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 77,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PDC Energy by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,135,000 after purchasing an additional 183,251 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PDC Energy by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 138,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 934,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

