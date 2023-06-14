PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the May 15th total of 40,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. 33,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,607. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $68,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,175,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,488,910.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $167,590.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.