Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. 1,733,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,857,621. The company has a market cap of $226.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

