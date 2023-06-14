Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.36. 418,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.68.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.