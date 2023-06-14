PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.01

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and traded as high as $8.12. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 93,056 shares traded.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

