PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.01

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and traded as high as $8.12. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 93,056 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
