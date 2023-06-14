Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the May 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance

PPSI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 million, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.24. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions (T and D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power). The T and D Solutions segment offers equipment solutions that help customers manage their electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications.

