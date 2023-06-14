Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Shares Down 0.8%

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.21 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.88). Approximately 49,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 134,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.60 ($0.88).

Pod Point Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.12 million and a P/E ratio of -590.00.

About Pod Point Group

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It provides EV charging infrastructure; and charge point installation for home, workplace, public destination, and public en-route places.

