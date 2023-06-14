Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.0 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RAMPF traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. 180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It has interest in 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua, a 5 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Peru. The company was founded by Yeheskel Ram on April 26, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

