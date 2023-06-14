Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,869,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Pontem accounts for approximately 1.8% of Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pontem worth $69,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pontem by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pontem by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 71,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Pontem by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 138,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pontem by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 205,762 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pontem Stock Performance

Pontem stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Pontem Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Pontem Profile

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

