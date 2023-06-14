PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $326,691.04

PotCoin (POT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $326,691.04 and $566.61 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00291559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014038 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00017635 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000555 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000389 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003987 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,354,058 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

