PotCoin Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $349,912.76 and approximately $580.04 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00298978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000379 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003841 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,354,055 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

