Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Down 3.5%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $166.40 and last traded at $166.40. Approximately 5,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 14,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 8.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $781.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 35.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth about $276,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.