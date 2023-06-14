Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.12.
Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.