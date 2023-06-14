Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.