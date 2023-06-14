Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,521. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $43.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,890,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,775,000 after buying an additional 85,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,390,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

