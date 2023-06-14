Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,596 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGNY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Progyny by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Progyny by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $53,918.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $655,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,846,406.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $53,918.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,902 shares of company stock worth $15,243,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGNY stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

