Prom (PROM) Trading Down 8% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $3.71 or 0.00014729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $67.71 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020110 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00018807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015697 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,189.24 or 1.00001861 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.78286275 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,157,790.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.