PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,271,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 371,341 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.07% of PROS worth $79,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $3,348,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in PROS by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,360,000 after purchasing an additional 243,949 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,913,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PRO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. 14,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,789. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

