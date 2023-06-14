ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.02

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 13918787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.