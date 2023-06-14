ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.35

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 6741962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SH. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.