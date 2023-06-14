ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Trading 1% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.81 and last traded at $63.75. Approximately 10,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 22,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YCS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen by 41.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen by 2,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,740,000.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

