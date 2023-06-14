ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Trading 7.3% Higher

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51. 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

