Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Down 4.4%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.02 and last traded at $73.10. 122,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 478,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $238,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $238,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,259,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,753 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 986,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,266,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,837,000 after purchasing an additional 501,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 442,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.