Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,906 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Public Storage worth $120,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 8.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Public Storage by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.13.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE PSA opened at $285.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.77. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

