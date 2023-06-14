Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Shares Down 11.2%

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Puregold Price Club Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

About Puregold Price Club

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of consumer goods in the Philippines. The company operates hypermarkets under the Puregold name; supermarkets under the San Roque and Merkado names; warehouses under the S&R Membership Shopping Warehouses name; and QSRs under the S&R New York Style Pizza/quick service restaurants name.

