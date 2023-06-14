Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Cut by Analyst

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kronos Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Kronos Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 3.5 %

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.05. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $19.46.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.98 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.77%.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 24,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 97,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kronos Worldwide

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Nace bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,744.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 281.48%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Further Reading

