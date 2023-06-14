Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Issued By Zacks Research

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Schneider National in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Schneider National Trading Up 1.2 %

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.