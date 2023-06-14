QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QCR to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.94. QCR has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at QCR

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,809.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,160 shares of company stock worth $168,482. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in QCR by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in QCR by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in QCR by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in QCR by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.