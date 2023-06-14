QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $387,192.20 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $387,192.20 and approximately $199,349.27 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.10021716 USD and is up 18.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $145,298.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

