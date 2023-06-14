QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,652 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.6% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

