Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Insider Sells $43,331.86 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) insider Brian Stucki sold 2,398 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $43,331.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,799.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Qualtrics International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. 1,648,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,374. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.90 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 67.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.15 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.15 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

