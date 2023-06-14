QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $38.78 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $38.78 million and $1.55 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars.

