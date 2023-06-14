Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) Trading 1% Higher

Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Qube from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Qube Trading Down 2.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01.
