RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116,343 shares during the period. RadNet makes up about 1.6% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.71% of RadNet worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in RadNet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 201,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in RadNet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,213,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,508,000 after acquiring an additional 191,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 46,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of RadNet by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 613,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 141,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

RDNT stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.33 and a beta of 1.65.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $301,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 323,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,603.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $138,412.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $301,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,603.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,113. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RDNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

