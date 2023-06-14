RAMP Price Hits $0.0455 on Top Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and $2,857.72 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.