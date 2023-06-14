RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

RAPT stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $739.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.37.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after buying an additional 492,653 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $816,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,418,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 3,085.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 196,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 190,320 shares during the period.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

