Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.80. Approximately 4,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.70. The company has a market cap of C$338.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

