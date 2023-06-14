Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RLBY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,423. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Reliability has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
