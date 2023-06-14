Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Reliability Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLBY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,423. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Reliability has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Reliability Company Profile

Reliability, Inc engages in the provision of workforce management solutions to companies. It operates through the following segments: Employer of Record (EOR), Recruiting and Staffing, and Video and Multimedia Production. The Employer of Record segment focuses on activities including state employment resignation, payroll processing, workers compensation claim management, and regulatory compliance.

