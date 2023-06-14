Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $1.95 on Top Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00007497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $710.03 million and approximately $47.80 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

