Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 14th (ADXS, AINC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, ARIS, AUMN, AWH, AWX, AX)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 14th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Christie Group (LON:CTG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 170 ($2.13) target price on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.01) price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.52) price target on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was upgraded by analysts at CICC Research to an outperform rating. CICC Research currently has GBX 763.55 ($9.55) target price on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.00.

Petro Matad (LON:MATD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

