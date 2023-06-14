Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 14th (ADXS, AINC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, ARIS, AUMN, AWH, AWX, AX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 14th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Christie Group (LON:CTG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 170 ($2.13) target price on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.01) price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.52) price target on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was upgraded by analysts at CICC Research to an outperform rating. CICC Research currently has GBX 763.55 ($9.55) target price on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.00.

Petro Matad (LON:MATD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

