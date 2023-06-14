Reviewing Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) and Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Safehold and Land Securities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 2 3 0 2.60 Land Securities Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

Safehold presently has a consensus target price of $43.20, indicating a potential upside of 81.67%. Given Safehold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Safehold is more favorable than Land Securities Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

25.6% of Safehold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Safehold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Safehold and Land Securities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $288.28 million 1.15 $421.29 million ($15.93) -1.49 Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Safehold has higher revenue and earnings than Land Securities Group.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold -93.31% -3.93% -1.64% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Safehold beats Land Securities Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

