Reviewing Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) & Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) and Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Skye Bioscience and Nabriva Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A -922.06% -401.34% Nabriva Therapeutics -148.11% -365.53% -135.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skye Bioscience and Nabriva Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -$19.48 million ($0.05) -0.32 Nabriva Therapeutics $36.94 million 1.27 -$57.19 million ($19.20) -0.08

Analyst Recommendations

Skye Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabriva Therapeutics. Skye Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabriva Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Skye Bioscience and Nabriva Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Nabriva Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Skye Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics beats Skye Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skye Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. It has license agreement with university of Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.