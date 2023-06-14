Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Up to $65.60

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.60, but opened at $67.99. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $67.71, with a volume of 708,922 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,790.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06.
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
