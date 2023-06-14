Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 19500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.48.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Alberta, Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2022, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.