Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,424,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,316,415 shares.The stock last traded at $11.08 and had previously closed at $10.36.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Rumble from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUM. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,372,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 430.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 1,251,322 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth approximately $18,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rumble by 543.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 760,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,318,000.
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
